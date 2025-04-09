FIL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $205,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,710,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,394,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 52,520.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after buying an additional 595,061 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stryker by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,007,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after buying an additional 266,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $336.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

