FIL Ltd Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,308 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $209,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $331.05 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.