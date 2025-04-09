Financial Analysis: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) versus Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Truxton has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Truxton alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Truxton and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 0.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 3 2 1 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.49%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Truxton.

0.4% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Truxton pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Truxton and Glacier Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $78.37 million 2.59 $18.41 million $6.34 11.12 Glacier Bancorp $810.03 million 5.29 $190.14 million $1.67 22.59

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Truxton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 23.49% N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp 14.99% 5.98% 0.68%

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Truxton on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

(Get Free Report)

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual. In addition, the company offers strategic and capital advisory services, business banking, and treasury management services; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It also provides non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings, money market deposits, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, the company offers construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. Further, it provides commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.