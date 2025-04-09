Financial Lp Hrt Sells 181,652 Shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Stock

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 181,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $2,417,788.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,020.14. This trade represents a 94.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 230,223 shares of American Rebel stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $2,776,489.38.

American Rebel Trading Down 19.9 %

American Rebel stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $231.75.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel ( NASDAQ:AREB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($16.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 111.30% and a negative return on equity of 772.51%.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

