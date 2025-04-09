Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGTGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 796 ($10.17) and last traded at GBX 796 ($10.17), with a volume of 804912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 844 ($10.78).

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 908.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 887.20.

Finsbury Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Finsbury Growth & Income’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.