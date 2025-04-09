Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 796 ($10.17) and last traded at GBX 796 ($10.17), with a volume of 804912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 844 ($10.78).

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 908.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 887.20.

Finsbury Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Finsbury Growth & Income’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

