FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.52. 277,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 751,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FINV shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.80 target price (up from $7.80) on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $473.57 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

FinVolution Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leading Securities Co Ltd bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,091,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

