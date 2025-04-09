First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

FAF stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 172.80%.

In other First American Financial news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8,031.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 86,020 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 645.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

