First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FHB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FHB

First Hawaiian Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,838. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 65.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.