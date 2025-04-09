First Property Group (LON:FPO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 188900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).
First Property Group Stock Down 4.0 %
The stock has a market cap of £17.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.06.
