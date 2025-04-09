First Property Group (LON:FPO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 188900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

First Property Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £17.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.06.

Get First Property Group alerts:

About First Property Group

(Get Free Report)

First Property Group plc is an award winning property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Group’s focus is on higher yielding commercial property with sustainable cash flows. The company is flexible and takes an active approach to asset management. Its earnings are derived from:

1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.