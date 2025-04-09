First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $317,399,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 961.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $113,906,000 after buying an additional 585,394 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in First Solar by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after buying an additional 426,797 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 262,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $323,410,000 after acquiring an additional 223,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $120.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,815. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $48,551.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,013.75. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.42.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

