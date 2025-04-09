First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 139.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

