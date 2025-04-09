First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 215,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 67,403 shares.The stock last traded at $60.79 and had previously closed at $60.85.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 9.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 68.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

