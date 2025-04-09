First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5,303.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

