FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FirstService were worth $36,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $98,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after buying an additional 389,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $48,541,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FirstService by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,138,000 after acquiring an additional 166,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,380,000 after acquiring an additional 144,234 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $197.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

