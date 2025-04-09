Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.2% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 420.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 18,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fiserv by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $363,031,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 433,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,929,000 after purchasing an additional 329,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.64.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $195.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.