Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Fluor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FLR stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. Fluor has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,871,000 after buying an additional 168,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,018 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,093,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,596,000 after purchasing an additional 107,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fluor by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,391,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,971,000 after purchasing an additional 273,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

