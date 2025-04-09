Fmr LLC Acquires 8,027,426 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,027,426 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AES worth $632,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,083,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $33,964,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in AES by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,416,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 571,947 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AES by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 739,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 520,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.
AES Stock Down 4.3 %
AES opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.21.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AES Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.
About AES
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
