Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,426,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811,117 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ovintiv worth $705,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $58.00 target price on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Ovintiv Trading Down 4.8 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.04. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.