Fmr LLC Has $523 Million Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,655,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234,090 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Nova worth $522,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nova by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova by 115.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 661,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,515,000 after purchasing an additional 353,906 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nova by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,370,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Nova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,169,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Nova Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $166.72 on Wednesday. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $289.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.17.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.