Fmr LLC Has $553.07 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,707,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,310 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $553,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,737,000 after buying an additional 591,866 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 target price on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.51.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $683,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,106.67. This represents a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,340.34. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 101.84%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.