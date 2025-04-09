Fmr LLC Has $575.46 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,884,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,381,502 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $575,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 747,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 253,519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 394,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. This represents a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

