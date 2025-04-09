Fmr LLC Has $675.61 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 232,116 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $675,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $258.93.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.