Fmr LLC Purchases 415,201 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,041,625 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 415,201 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $616,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.