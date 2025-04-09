Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524,103 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $651,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Exelon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

