Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Underperform”

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

F stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

