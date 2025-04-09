Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,190,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 274,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Ford Motor by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

