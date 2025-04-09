Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 395.0% increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.004967.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXTGY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.