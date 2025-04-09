Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 395.0% increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.004967.
Foxtons Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FXTGY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
