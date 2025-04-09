Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fractyl Health were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GUTS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fractyl Health by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fractyl Health by 56.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fractyl Health during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000.

Get Fractyl Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jay David Caplan sold 22,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $40,446.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,914.64. This represents a 12.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harith Rajagopalan sold 90,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $165,569.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,218.78. The trade was a 15.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Fractyl Health Price Performance

Shares of Fractyl Health stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fractyl Health from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on GUTS

Fractyl Health Profile

(Free Report)

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fractyl Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fractyl Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.