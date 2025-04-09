Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,936,000 after purchasing an additional 985,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,375,000 after buying an additional 1,350,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,606,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,251,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,677,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,047,000 after acquiring an additional 189,411 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

