Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 15,426 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average of $195.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

