Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 54,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,619,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,935. This represents a 24.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $174,724.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,976.07. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,806 shares of company stock worth $30,923,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

