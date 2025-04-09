Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GRDN opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

