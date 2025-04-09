Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,643,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 16.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $403.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff purchased 177,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,329.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,131.12. The trade was a 232.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

