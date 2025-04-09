Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after acquiring an additional 64,857 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 180,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 105,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 42,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $310,605.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,009.28. This trade represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $2,257,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,177.28. This trade represents a 39.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

