Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.55.

Landstar System Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.30.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

