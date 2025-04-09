Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DaVita by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 108,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DaVita by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVA. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.84.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

