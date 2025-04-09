Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 2,004.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 665,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633,829 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MARA were worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MARA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in MARA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MARA by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. Research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Insider Activity

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $495,365.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,851,535.85. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

