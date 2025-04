Frankly (CVE:TLK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares trading hands.

Frankly Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44.

Frankly Company Profile

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

