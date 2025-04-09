Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.52. 411,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,368,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.47.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $764.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $1,340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,166.46. The trade was a 15.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at $158,536.56. This trade represents a 38.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Frontier Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

