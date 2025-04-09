FY2025 EPS Estimates for Microvast Decreased by Analyst

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microvast in a report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Microvast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday.

Microvast Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.54. Microvast has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Microvast by 559.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 74,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

