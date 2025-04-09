Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading 7.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.05 and last traded at C$13.22. Approximately 2,213,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,159,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 7.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.17.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

