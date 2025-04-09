Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,296 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 87.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 20.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 90,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of GOTU stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.18. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

