GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

