General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GE. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

GE opened at $169.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.71. General Electric has a 1-year low of $146.78 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The stock has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 246,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,341,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in General Electric by 34.5% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $214,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

