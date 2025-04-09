Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMAB

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 94.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 278,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,076 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $273,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 116.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.