Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,052 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

