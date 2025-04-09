Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 155717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Get Gentex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,810,000 after buying an additional 3,248,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $51,959,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gentex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,023,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $517,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,479,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 664,389 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.