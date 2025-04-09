Geode Capital Management LLC Has $127.45 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $127,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Freshpet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

FRPT opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $164.07.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

