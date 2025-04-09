Geode Capital Management LLC Has $128.41 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $128,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Boston Partners grew its position in KBR by 12,326.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $104,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,503,000 after buying an additional 1,307,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KBR by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,653,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,776,000 after buying an additional 1,167,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,022,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

