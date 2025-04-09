Geode Capital Management LLC Has $133.80 Million Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $133,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 1,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

CHRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 target price on Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.31.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

